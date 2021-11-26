Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,290 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $20.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.31. 189,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.06.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,165 shares of company stock worth $40,022,596. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

