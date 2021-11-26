Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 96,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,702,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

