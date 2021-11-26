Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 788,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

