BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.00.

BGNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

BeiGene stock opened at $351.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,500 shares of company stock worth $46,931,205. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

