BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 111,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $12,233,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $168,307.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,967,526.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,500 shares of company stock valued at $46,931,205. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 74.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after buying an additional 36,837 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 279.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 42.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $351.51 on Friday. BeiGene has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.88 and its 200 day moving average is $341.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.75.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

