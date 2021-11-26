Belt Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00008944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $42.29 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00065304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00074618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00098773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.94 or 0.07435719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,190.81 or 0.99790416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,706,307 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

