Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Reaches $1.40 on Top Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $41,543.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,151,313 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,546 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

