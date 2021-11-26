Berkshire Bank Has $7.26 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,587 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Visa by 61.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.81 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.