Berry Data (BRY) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $177,778.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

