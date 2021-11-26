Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Buys $38,400.00 in Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Director Michael Young bought 10,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Young acquired 19,748 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $79,584.44.

Shares of BTTR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,082. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.43. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,113.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

BTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Better Choice in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Choice during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

