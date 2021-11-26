BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.82

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

