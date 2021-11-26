Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur Sells 37,464 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $506,887.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. 574,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market cap of $415.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of -0.47. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 256.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

