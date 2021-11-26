Beyond Meat (BYND) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND):

11/15/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $101.00 to $79.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $54.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

11/11/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $123.00.

10/25/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

9/28/2021 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

BYND stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $221.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

