Bezant (BZNT) Trading Down 34.6% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $109.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044630 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00234292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

