BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,045 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187,439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,152,000 after purchasing an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after purchasing an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of BHP opened at $55.48 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

