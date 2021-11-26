BIDR (BIDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $45.70 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $45.70 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00098454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.18 or 0.07491499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,453.96 or 1.00079412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.