Big Lots (BIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $44.88 on Friday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

