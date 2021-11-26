Binance Coin (BNB) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $586.68 or 0.01092259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $97.86 billion and approximately $4.24 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
