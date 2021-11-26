BinaryX (BNX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.21 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. BinaryX has a market cap of $343.07 million and approximately $70.21 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $169.59 or 0.00310460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012528 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.92 or 0.00631425 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

