Bintex Futures (BNTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65,127.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $90,721.65 and approximately $65,127.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001659 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00072670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00097432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.33 or 0.07351458 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.18 or 0.99507696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.