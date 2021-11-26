BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,486 shares of company stock valued at $138,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BioAtla by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth $10,427,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BioAtla by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after acquiring an additional 727,103 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCAB traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,597. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

