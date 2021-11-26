BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $304.76

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $304.76, but opened at $326.80. BioNTech shares last traded at $355.40, with a volume of 79,179 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.12.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $3,918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,226,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

