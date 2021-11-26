BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $304.76

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $304.76, but opened at $326.80. BioNTech shares last traded at $355.40, with a volume of 79,179 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.12.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $3,918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,226,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Further Reading: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.