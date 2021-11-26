BioSig Technologies (BSGM) versus The Competition Head to Head Review

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BioSig Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 18.82, indicating that their average share price is 1,782% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioSig Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -170.52% -141.90% BioSig Technologies Competitors -280.69% -20.19% -14.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BioSig Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies Competitors 235 946 1774 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 28.04%. Given BioSig Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioSig Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A -$52.22 million -2.59 BioSig Technologies Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 15.12

BioSig Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies. BioSig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioSig Technologies rivals beat BioSig Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures. The company was founded by Kenneth L. Londoner on February 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Westport. CT.

