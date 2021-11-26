Bismuth (BIS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.47 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 66% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $386.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003469 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00018490 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,009,491 coins and its circulating supply is 22,882,701 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

