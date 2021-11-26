Biswap (BSW) Reaches Market Cap of $174.51 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a market cap of $174.51 million and $530,479.00 worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.70 or 0.07424513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.91 or 0.99817568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 160,277,637 coins and its circulating supply is 135,510,197 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

