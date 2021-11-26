BitBall Hits Market Cap of $3.43 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. BitBall has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $1,675.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 69.4% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.79 or 0.99278318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.98 or 0.00634831 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003474 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

