Bitcloud Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $185,453.75 and $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,635.30 or 0.98755917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.58 or 0.00341693 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.00486043 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00174611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001664 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,958,448 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

