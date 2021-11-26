bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065699 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00099537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.07448019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,352.94 or 1.00001750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

