BitCoal Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $21,896.50 and approximately $111.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.00422515 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.