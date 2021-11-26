Bitcoin Confidential Achieves Market Capitalization of $788,800.07 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $788,800.07 and approximately $13,071.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015158 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.62 or 0.00232209 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.