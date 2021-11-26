Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $54.20 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $54.20 or 0.00100905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $949.22 million and approximately $28.43 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00462091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00196326 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004380 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.