Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.33 or 0.00478435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.13 or 0.00199789 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00100986 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

