BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $23.43 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00065544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00072921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00097281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.60 or 0.07400709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,259.97 or 0.99430993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.