BitcoiNote One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $107,115.09 and $6.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 13,154,512 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.