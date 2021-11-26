BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $326,378.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.43 or 0.07522917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.92 or 0.00363562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.75 or 0.01036562 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00086757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00422047 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.45 or 0.00459664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005902 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

