BitGreen (BITG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,573.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00195244 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.00742353 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00015447 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00075932 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

