BitGuild PLAT Market Capitalization Hits $82,503.93 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $82,503.93 and approximately $31,026.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015707 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003925 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.