Bitradio Achieves Market Cap of $91,996.02 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $91,996.02 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.00839419 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,641,392 coins and its circulating supply is 10,641,388 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

