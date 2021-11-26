Bitradio (BRO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Bitradio has a market cap of $87,234.89 and $35.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.78 or 0.00773949 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,641,859 coins and its circulating supply is 10,641,855 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

