BitSend (BSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, BitSend has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $69,082.08 and approximately $21.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $182.04 or 0.00337334 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011256 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004987 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,967,675 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

