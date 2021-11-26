BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $69,891.11 and approximately $21.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00340014 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011448 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,968,343 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.