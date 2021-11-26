BitWhite (BTW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $84,818.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $143,361.12 and approximately $84,818.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.