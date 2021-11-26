Bitzeny 24 Hour Volume Reaches $176.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 62.2% against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $82,590.20 and $176.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.13 or 0.00360906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

