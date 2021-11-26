BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.07

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 5917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

