BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.07

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 5917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.
About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
