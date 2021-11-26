BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 158,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,345 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

