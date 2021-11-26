BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,590 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 70,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,534. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

