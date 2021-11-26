BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 793 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock worth $127,575,078. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $17.18 on Friday, reaching $322.82. 144,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,176. The company has a market cap of $317.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.