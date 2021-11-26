BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,962 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 134.8% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.85. The company had a trading volume of 41,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,310. The company has a market capitalization of $225.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.