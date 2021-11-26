BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.75. 82,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.06 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

