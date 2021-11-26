BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $110.67 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,339 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $110,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after buying an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 765,749 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,629,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 284.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.33. 25,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.18 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

